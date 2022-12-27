Franklin 43, Cranberry 22
Katie Boal produced a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds as Franklin posted a 43-22 road victory over Cranberry in the opening round of the Berries' holiday tournament on Tuesday night at the Berry Dome.
Coach Ryan Justice's Knights raced out to an 18-3 lead by the end of the first frame before sporting leads of 23-12 at halftime and 34-16 after three frames en route to the decision.
Estella Adams also scored in double figures for the Knights with 12 points while she also chipped in with five assists. Kirsten Hicks pitched in with seven points and nine boards, Jamie Blum netted six points while Gabby LaJeunesse added five steals.
Mariah Wessell led the Berries with six points while Keelie Schneider had five points.
Franklin will face Harbor Creek in today's title game at 7:30 p.m. while Cranberry will play Oil City in the consolation game at 6 p.m.
OLSH 45, Redbank Valley 40
CALIFORNIA, Pa. -- Redbank Valley suffered its first loss of the season, falling 45-40 to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on the first day of the PennWest California Holiday Hoopfest held at the Convocation Center at Cal U.
The Bulldogs (5-1) trailed just 24-20 at the half and used a 9-6 third quarter to cut that down to 30-29 through three frames, but OLSH held off the comeback with a 15-11 final frame.
Mylee Harmon led all scorers with 22 points for Redbank while Alivia Huffman added 12 points in the loss.
Mia Grisati paced OLSH with 12 points.
The Bulldogs will take on Rockwood Area today as the eight-team tournament wraps up.
Farrell 51, A-C Valley 19
FARRELL -- Gabby King rifled in a game-high 23 points as Farrell rolled to a 51-19 decision over visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley in the first round of the Steelers' holiday tournament.
The Steelers jumped out to a 17-6 lead by the end of the opening period and increased their advantage to 34-8 at halftime and 44-14 after three frames.
Mackenzie Parks led coach Mike Meals' Falcons with 14 points and seven rebounds while Maddy Dehart chipped in with six boards and three points.
A-C Valley will face Meadville at 2 p.m. today in the consolation game.
North Clarion 63, Youngsville 26
KANE -- Emma McFarland poured in 17 points to lead undefeated North Clarion to a 63-26 victory over Youngsville in the opening round of the Kane tournament.
The She-Wolves (8-0) needed just one quarter to blow the game wide open, charging out to a 29-7 edge after the opening frame. Lily Homan netted eight of her 13 points in the game for North Clarion during the first period. The lead would sit at 43-20 at the half and 55-22 through the third en route to the final.
Lauren Lutz added nine points in the win and Akeela Greenawalt six points. McFarland drilled three treys on her way to her game-high total.
Rosie Rosendt led Youngsville with 12 points.
Lakeview 50, Slippery Rock 16
STONEBORO -- Emma Marsteller netted 16 points, grabbed four rebounds and handed out a pair of assists as Lakeview cruised to a 50-16 win over visiting Slippery Rock in the opening round of the Sailors' holiday tournament.
The Sailors took control early, sporting leads of 12-3 after one period, 29-11 at halftime and 44-14 after three quarters en route to the lopsided verdict.
Kyndra Seddon and Kelsey Seddon followed with nine points apiece with Kyndra also contributing eight rebounds and two assists and Kelsey also adding five boards and six steals. Alaina Peltonen chipped in with six steals, four assists and three points.
Lakeview will meet Sharpsville at 7:30 p.m. today in the pre-determined tournament.
Iroquois 29, Rocky Grove 22
LAWRENCE PARK -- Rae Montgomery bucketed a game-high 11 points but Rocky Grove dropped a 29-22 decision to tournament host Iroquois.
The Braves jumped out to a 9-4 edge after one quarter and pushed it to 13-4 at the half. The Orioles cut into their deficit by winning the third, 7-5, but a comeback wasn't in the cards as both squads put up 11 points in the fourth to set the final.
Zoe Cresswell added five points in the loss for Rocky Grove with Emily Rice and Faith Copley netting three apiece.
Grace Abele led Iroquois with 10 points.