Redbank Valley 52, Union 37
RIMERSBURG -- Freshman Mylee Harmon poured in a career high 27 points to lead Redbank Valley past homestanding Union, 52-37, in a KSAC clash.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 10-6 lead after one frame before the Golden Damsels cut that down to 21-18 by halftime. But, Redbank used a 13-9 third and an 18-10 fourth to secure the win.
Alivia Huffman added 13 points in the victory while Claire Clouse chipped in with six for the Bulldogs (14-4).
Keira Croyle paced Union (12-5) with 16 points, including a 12-of-18 effort from the free throw line. Dominika Logue added 13 points and Hailey Kriebel six.