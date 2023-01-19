Youngsville 42, Rocky Grove 19
Rocky Grove held a lead after one quarter but was unable to hold on in a 42-19 defeat at the hands of Youngsville in a non-region contest at The Nest.
The Orioles jumped out a 6-5 lead after the opening eight minutes of play, but Youngsville responded by taking control of the game with a 16-3 second quarter for a 21-9 halftime advantage that was never threatened in the second half.
Rae Montgomery paced Rocky Grove with eight points in the loss while Faith Copley and Zoe Cresswell bucketed four points apiece and Jalynne Konetsky knocked down a three.
Riley Robinault led Youngsville with 14 points.
The Orioles will travel to Union City on Monday.