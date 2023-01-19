Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Rain...heavy at times in the evening...changing to snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain...heavy at times in the evening...changing to snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.