GIRLS SOCCER
Harbor Creek 6, Franklin 1
HARBORCREEK -- Despite an early goal from Hailey Yard, Franklin's girls soccer team came up on the short end of a 6-1 road decision to Harbor Creek in the team's Region 5 and season opener.
Yard was assisted by Lauren Billingsley as coach Joe Keenan's Knights (0-1) grabbed a 1-0 lead. The Huskies scored four unanswered goals to close the half. The goal scorers were Ley Bretz, Destiny Miller, Della Insantino and Elle Sernick.
Harbor Creek's Gabby Licata scored two goals in the second half.
Franklin goalie Olivia Leccia was credited with 33 saves
"I thought the girls played pretty well for the first game of the season," coach Keenan said.
Franklin will be back in action today at home against Corry.
Warren 13, Oil City 0
WARREN -- Georgie Bickling recorded a hat trick to power homestanding Warren to a 13-0 win over Oil City in a Region 6 matchup.
Eliza Brook added a pair of goals for the Dragons, who led 9-0 at halftime.
Oil City goalie Lauren McTiernan was credited with 34 saves while Laiyla Russell had the Oilers' lone shot on goal.
Oil City will host Erie High on Saturday.