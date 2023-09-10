GIRLS SOCCER
Keystone 6, Oil City 1
KNOX -- Brianna Manno netted four goals as Keystone posted a 6-1 win over visiting Oil City in a non-conference matchup.
Jill Winters and Alannah Fulton also found the back of the net for the Panthers while Sarah Cotton notched two assists while Manno, Jovia Kinsler and Winters each had one assist. Goaltender Jerzey Bell made five saves.
Natalie Shevock tallied the only goal of the match for the Oilers while Chloe Snider, Bailey Stevens, Eliana Wry, Gabriella Boocks had shots on goal. Imogen Kulling made seven saves in net for the Oilers while Alizabeth Young-Johnson had three saves.