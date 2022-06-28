COCHRANTON -- Jersey Swartz looped a game-tying single over second base in the top of the sixth inning and wound up scoring herself on the same play as Mid-East/Cochranton rallied for a 4-3 victory over Meadville/Titusville/Vernon on Tuesday night in the winners' bracket finals of the District 1 12U Little League Softball Tournament.
M-E/C trailed 3-2 entering the sixth inning when Kamryn Reese reached on an error and took second on an errant throw to first. Swartz then stepped up and delivered the game-tying single as Reese knocked the ball loose from the catcher on a close play at the plate.
Swartz continued running while that was happening and when the throw to third sailed into left field, Swartz continued home with the go-ahead run.
M-E/C pitcher Abigail Mawhinney made it stand up, although M/T/V had runners at second and third with two outs. Mawhinney got Kylie Crocker on a comebacker to the circle for the final out.
Mid-East/Cochranton finished with just four hits -- a single each by Swartz, Reese, Mackenzie Gerow and Jorja Holeva.
Mawhinney went the distance. She gave up four hits and struck out nine.
Losing pitcher Nora Lescko also pitched a four-hitter with nine strikeouts. She also had three of her team's four hits.
Mid-East/Cochranton will now await the losers' bracket winner and will host the championship game at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The "if necessary" game is scheduled for Friday.
10U DISTRICT 1 SOFTBALL
Mid-East/Cochranton 15, Lakeview 0
COCHRANTON -- Hadley Frayer pitched a three-inning no-hitter as Mid-East/Cochranton cruised to a 15-0 victory over Lakeview in the winners' bracket semifinal of the District 1 Little League 10U Softball Tournament.
Mid-East/Cochranton banged out 11 hits in the win, including an inside-the-park home run by Genevieve Crosley.
Addie Smock belted a pair of doubles, Taylor Jordan had a single and double while Raegan Heasley and Paige Viele each singled twice. Also chipping in with a single apiece were Frayer and Annabella Waters.
Mid-East/Cochranton will next play in the winners' bracket finals at 6 p.m. Thursday versus an opponent and site to be determined.