CLARION -- After jumping out to a big lead to open the first set in its District 9 Class 1A first round matchup on Friday night against Sheffield, Clarion's girls volleyball team saw the Wolverines battle back to tie it at 17-all in the opener.
That's when Bobcats' head coach Shari Campbell called a timeout to settle her team down. And it worked.
After the timeout, No. 6-seeded Clarion ripped off a 7-0 run before taking the first set 25-18 and cruising the rest of the way, winning the second 25-12 and the third 25-13 to secure the victory over 11th-seeded Sheffield and advance to the quarterfinals.
Aryana Girvan pounded out 16 kills to go along with eight digs and seven points in the victory while Grace Ochs collected 30 assists, 11 points and five digs. Bri Pierce notched 13 digs, 10 points and four aces with Adia Needham going for 10 points and seven kills.
Natalie Durish chipped in with nine digs and four points, Marley Kline with four kills and two blocks and Sophie Babington with four digs.
The Bobcats, who are in pursuit of their fifth straight district title, now take on third-seeded Otto-Eldred on Thursday in the quarters at Otto-Eldred High School
Coudersport 3, A-C Valley 0
COUDERSPORT -- Despite getting a pair of double-doubles from Bella Ielase and Lexi Ruckdeschel, Allegheny-Clarion Valley was eliminated from the District 9 Class 1A playoffs after a 25-18, 25-19, 25-18 loss to homestanding Coudersport in the opening round.
Ielase led coach Mike Meals' Falcons, who finished the season at 9-8, with 11 kills and 10 digs while Ruckdeschel had 10 kills and 11 digs. Mackenzie Parks contributed 13 digs and four kills for the Falcons, Jenna Stefanacci totaled 20 assists while Keira McVay added eight digs.
Coudersport, the No. 8 seed, will travel to face top-seeded Elk County Catholic on Thursday.