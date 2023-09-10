Ayanna Ferringer amassed 31 kills, 10 digs and eight blocks to lead Cranberry to the title of the 20th Franklin Elks Spiketacular girls volleyball tournament held Saturday at Franklin High School.
The Berries finished in a five-way tie in pool play with a 5-3 record, but they found their groove in the playoff rounds as they disposed of Iroquois (25-10) in the first round, Kennedy Catholic (21-15) in the quarterfinals, Franklin (25-19) in the semifinals and Keystone (25-17) in the finals.
Sarah Schoch led the Berries in service points with 29, which included six aces. Allie Rembold followed with 27 points while adding 42 assists and six digs. Lexi Reisinger collected 26 points, including six aces, and 10 kills. Avery Coe recorded 17 points, six kills, six digs and three assists while Kennedy Stewart had 11 points and eight kills and Reyna Watson added 12 digs and four kills.
Franklin was the top seed heading into the playoff round after finishing with a 7-1 record in pool play, but the Knights came up short against the Berries after posting a 25-12 win over Titusville in the quarters.
Oil City was part of the five-way tie for second place in pool play with a 5-3 record, but the Oilers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs with a 25-22 decision to Kennedy Catholic.
Rocky Grove and Keystone finished in a four-way tie for seventh place in pool play after notching a 4-4 record, but the Panthers caught fire in the playoffs and reached the title tilt. They started off with a 26-24 win over the Orioles before dispatching Mercer (25-21) in the quarters and Karns City (25-15) in the semis.