PAVBCA 2021 DISTRICT 9 CLASS 1A ALL-STARS
MVP
Korrin Burns, senior, outside hitter, Clarion Area
FIRST TEAM
Jadyn Brabham, junior, outside hitter, Oswayo Valley
Jordan Best, senior, Libero, Clarion Area
Aryana Girvan, senior, outside hitter, Clarion Area
Avaree Kellert, junior, middle hitter, Oswayo Valley
Tori Newton, sophomore, outside hitter/setter, Elk County Catholic
Noel Anthony, senior, setter, Clarion Area
SECOND TEAM
Kendell Dunn, junior, setter, Clarion-Limestone
Ruby Smith, senior, middle hitter, Clarion-Limestone
Madison Marzullo, junior, middle hitter, Elk County Catholic
Alaine Sherry, Johnsonburg
Payton Simko, senior, right side, Clarion Area
Trinity Lundy, junior, setter, Oswayo Valley
THIRD TEAM
Tess Kojancic, senior, middle hitter, Johnsonburg
Moira Stanison, senior, Elk County Catholic, setter
Meah Ielase, senior, outside hitter, Allegheny-Clarion Valley
Madison Bierley, junior, middle hitter, Elk County Catholic
Brooke Kessler, senior, outside hitter, Clarion-Limestone
Alexa Mahoney, senior, setter, Johnsonburg