PAVBCA 2021 DISTRICT 9 CLASS 1A ALL-STARS

MVP

Korrin Burns, senior, outside hitter, Clarion Area

FIRST TEAM

Jadyn Brabham, junior, outside hitter, Oswayo Valley

Jordan Best, senior, Libero, Clarion Area

Aryana Girvan, senior, outside hitter, Clarion Area

Avaree Kellert, junior, middle hitter, Oswayo Valley

Tori Newton, sophomore, outside hitter/setter, Elk County Catholic

Noel Anthony, senior, setter, Clarion Area

SECOND TEAM

Kendell Dunn, junior, setter, Clarion-Limestone

Ruby Smith, senior, middle hitter, Clarion-Limestone

Madison Marzullo, junior, middle hitter, Elk County Catholic

Alaine Sherry, Johnsonburg

Payton Simko, senior, right side, Clarion Area

Trinity Lundy, junior, setter, Oswayo Valley

THIRD TEAM

Tess Kojancic, senior, middle hitter, Johnsonburg

Moira Stanison, senior, Elk County Catholic, setter

Meah Ielase, senior, outside hitter, Allegheny-Clarion Valley

Madison Bierley, junior, middle hitter, Elk County Catholic

Brooke Kessler, senior, outside hitter, Clarion-Limestone

Alexa Mahoney, senior, setter, Johnsonburg

