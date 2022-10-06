The goat that gallivanted through the city of Franklin last fall, thwarting numerous attempts to capture him, is returning to the city this weekend--but this time, for a good cause.
William the Billy Goat will be attending Applefest this Saturday and Sunday as part of a fundraiser to help the survivors of Hurricane Ian in Florida.
"We're calling it 'Goat for Good,'" said Patrick Brown, owner of Sugarcreek Sanctuary, where
William will be at Applefest at the corner of 11th and Otter Streets, a hurricane fundraiser to send to Florida on Tuesday the 11th.
We will be collecting items such as feminine hygeine products and diapers (anything else?)