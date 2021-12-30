After being well represented on the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Team, state runner-up Redbank Valley was also quite popular on the PAFootballNews.com Coaches Select Class 1A All-State Team as well.
Bulldogs’ head coach Blane Gold, a Franklin High School graduate, was once again named the co-coach of the year along with Bishop Guilfoyle’s Justin Wheeler, while seven of Gold’s players were also named to the first or second teams.
First-team selections for the Bulldogs were senior slot/halfback Tate Minich, sophomore kick returner/punt returner Ashton Kahle, senior defensive end Joe Mansfield and senior cornerback Marquese Gardlock. Making the second team were senior wide receiver Chris Marshall, senior long snapper Gunner Mangiantini and senior nose guard Kolby Barrett.
Keystone’s Zander McHenry was also selected to the first team as a defensive athlete.