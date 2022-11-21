ERIE -- Clarion University's volleyball team gave the homestanding Gannon everything it could handle through four sets, but the Golden Eagles ultimately fell by a 3-1 (26-28, 25-17, 25-27, 25-20) score to the Golden Knights at the Highmark Events Center in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region championship match.
With the loss, Clarion's season ended with a 28-5 record. One of the top teams in the Atlantic Region throughout the 2022 season, the Eagles posted one of their best seasons in decades, reaching the region final for the first time since 2010.
Leading the way for Clarion were Cassidy Snider (15 kills, 12 digs), Alyson Peters (nine kills), Lauren Aichinger (seven kills) and London Fuller (47 assists, 17 digs). Abigail Selfridge added 18 digs.