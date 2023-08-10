LOCK HAVEN -- The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced the results of its 2023 preseason football coaches poll on Thursday with Clarion University being predicted by the conference's coaches to finish seventh in the West division.
Led by second-year head coach Raymond Monica, the Golden Eagles are coming off a 3-8 season in 2022 that included a 2-5 record in PSAC West competition. Notably, all three of the Golden Eagles' 2022 wins came on the road, giving them a winning record away from home for the first time since 2010.
The team is hoping that the signs of progress made over the course of last season carry over into 2023, as 14 of the 22 offensive and defensive starters return to the fold. Included in that total is two-time All-PSAC West running back Khalil Owens, who last year became the first Golden Eagle running back since 2015 to combine for more than 1,000 rushing and receiving yards. All told, seven starters apiece return on the offense and defense.
The Golden Eagle rushing attack ranked fourth overall in the PSAC and tops in the PSAC West division in 2022, with the team averaging 161.5 yards per game on the ground. Clarion's 4.4 yards per carry average last year ranked second only the Shepherd, and the team's 17 rushing touchdowns ranked fifth overall and third in the West division behind Slippery Rock and California (Pa.).
Clarion will open the 2023 campaign on the road, marking the first time they've started a season away from the friendly confines of Memorial Stadium since 2019. The Golden Eagles will face off with Lincoln on Thursday, August 31 in a Thursday night clash. That will in fact mark their first midweek road game since the 2017 season opener, when Clarion faced off with Division I FCS UT Martin.
The Golden Eagles return home for two straight games against PSAC East opponents, hosting Bloomsburg (Sept. 9) and Lock Haven (Sept. 16) before kicking off West division action with back-to-back road games against Gannon (Sept. 23) and California (Pa.) (Sept. 30). That paves the way for consecutive home games to kick off the month of October, including a Homecoming game against Seton Hill (Oct. 7) followed by a visit from Mercyhurst (Oct. 14).
Clarion will get back on the bus to face Edinboro (Oct. 21) and Slippery Rock (Oct. 28) before coming back for their final home game of the season, a Senior Day meeting with IUP (Nov. 4). They close the season with a crossover game on the road, currently scheduled to be West Chester (Nov. 11).
Indiana University of Pennsylvania was picked to win the division in the coaches poll with Slippery selected second, California third, Gannon fourth, Edinboro fifth and Seton Hill sixth.