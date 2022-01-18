On paper, Tuesday night's showdown at The Nest between Rocky Grove and Kennedy Catholic looked like a potential preview of the Region 1 championship game slated to take place later this year.
After all, the Orioles entered the contest at 9-1 overall and 4-0 in the region and the Golden Eagles at 7-2 and 6-0.
But, once the contest got rolling, it became clear that Rocky Grove has some work to do if it wants to make that happen as Kennedy Catholic cruised to an 82-36 victory that was never really close.
"We knew going in that we weren't going to be able to run up and down the court with them and play a track-meet type of game," Rocky Grove head coach Ryan Umbenhaur said. "We wanted to slow it down, but right off the bat they jumped on us, and our guys didn't do some of the things that are characteristic of us, like get back and stop the ball and take charges, so we're going to have to work on it and re-focus and get back on track."
"They played some very stout defense. They were really pressuring our guards, and our guards initially didn't handle it very well. It was tough to get into and offense. That started it, and against a team of their caliber, you can't not run your game plan, so credit to them. They played great, and our guys were a little sluggish coming off of a snow day."
"Sometimes, when you have a game like this, it lets you re-focus. Sometimes you get a little bit too self-assured, so this can re-charge us for the second half of region play."