CLARION — Clarion University’s women’s basketball team took an early lead over Mansfield in the second quarter, but the Mounties rallied back to defeat the Golden Eagles 75-65 in Tippin Gymnasium on Sunday afternoon.
In the first quarter, it seemed like the Golden (2-8, 1-4 PSAC) Eagles were ready to run away with things over the Mounties. Clarion opened up double-digit lead with 43 seconds remaining in the period. Sierra Bermudez sank a pair of free throws to make it 15-8, and Alyssa McLellon drilled three-pointers on consecutive offensive possessions to make it a 21-11 advantage. Bermudez made a jumper in the paint with 11 ticks left in the first quarter to make it a 23-14 lead, and McLellon eventually extended the lead to its zenith at the 6:22 mark of the second quarter. Taking a feed from Abby Gatesman, McLellon nailed her third trey of the game, making it 28-16.
Mansfield recovered, locking down the Golden Eagles on defense and holding them to just five points for the rest of the first half before going on to win the second half 41-32 behind a 27-18 fourth quarter.
Bermudez scored a team high 25 points on 8-of-19 shooting, while Gatesman finished with six points and four rebounds and Olivia Boocks with five points and four boards.