GOLF
-- The Monday Pepsi League-Two-Man Team at Lucky Hills Golf Course will begin practice on Monday, May 8, and the league will begin on Monday, May 15. Sign up in the pro shop at Lucky Hills or call the course at (814) 432-3900 or Brian Johnson at (724) 205-9707.
-- The Lucky Hills Ladies Golf League will start on Tuesday, May 2, weather permitting. New golfers are welcome. Sign up at the pro shop at Lucky Hills or call the course at (814) 432-3900.
-- The Shingledecker's Welding League (formerly the Joy League) will have its first practice on Wednesday, May 3, and the league will begin on Wednesday, May 10. Sign up at the pro shop at Lucky Hills or by calling the course at (814) 432-3900.