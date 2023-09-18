GIRLS GOLF
Shunk leads Warriors
CLARION -- Mariska Shunk fired a 43 to earn medalist and lead Moniteau to victory in a KSAC girls golf contest at Clarion Oaks Golf Course on Monday.
Shunk was joined in the Warriors' scoring by Kendall Sankey (47) and Samantha Smith (49) for a team total of 139.
Allegheny-Clarion Valley placed second with a count of 189 behind the efforts of Ruby Watson (49), Laurel Regester (67) and Rayanne Sherry (73).
Cranberry finished third (192) with Mallory McMasters shooting a 54, Kayla Hanna a 65 and Kelsey Hanna a 73.
Clarion-Limestone and Keystone were represented by one golfer each with Casey Love shooting a 59 for the Lions and Lily Nicewonger a 65 for the Panthers.
The KSAC girls will close out their regular season at Hi-Level Golf Course on Wednesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hickory 5, Oil City 0
Oil City dropped to 1-8 overall and 1-6 in Region 1 play after a 5-0 loss at the hands of visiting Hickory on Monday.
Singles play saw Kara Leonard defeat Kiera Carll at No. 1 (6-1, 6-1), Ava Garrett upend Grace Singleton at No. 2 (6-1, 6-3) and Kelly Walton drop Natalie Arnink at No. 3 (6-3, 6-2).
In doubles action, the duo of Anna Logue and Julia Missory used a 6-4, 6-3 decision to take down Maddy Stephens and Alex Power while Grace Roshala and Abbey Snyder finished off the sweep with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Syd Miller and Maggie VanWormer.
The Oilers will return to the hardcourt today when they host Franklin.