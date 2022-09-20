Oil City's girls tennis team improved to 3-6 on the season and 3-4 in Region 1 on Tuesday, making short work of homestanding Franklin with a 5-0 victory.
In the top singles match, Emily Russell blanked Alysa Rial 6-0, 6-0 to set the tone for the match while Cassidy Sutley upended Leaha Rial in the No. 2 contest, 6-1, 7-5. Kylee Copley made it a singles sweep with a 6-1, 6-4 decision over Alex Nardozzi in the third match.
The Oilers also benefitted from a pair of forfeits in the doubles contests with the duo of Olivia Blauser and Breanna Terwilliger and the tandem of Hannah Krug and Gracie Singleton picking up the wins.
Oil City will be back in action on Thursday when it celebrates Senior Day against visiting Greenville.
BOYS GOLF
Knights place fifth at Meadville Invite
MEADVILLE -- Franklin's Aiden McCracken shot a 79 to finish in sixth place and help the Knights to a fifth-place team finish in the Meadville Invitational held at the Country Club of Meadville.
Slippery Rock's Jacob Wolak took home medalist honors with a 69 while Warren's Braddock Damore carded a 72, Fairview's Anthony Laboda and Union City's Josh James each fired a 77 and North East's Nick Momeyer recorded a 78.
The Dragons claimed the team title with a score of 328 while Grove City was second at 335, Fairview was third at 338 and Lakeview was fourth at 339.
Ty Prince followed with an 86 for the Knights, who ended up with a team score of 348. Zach Rugh (91) and Avery Purich (92) were also involved in the scoring.
Rocky Grove placed eighth with a score of 352 as Haydon Bevier led the way with an 83, while Alex Zinz (87), Aaron Wetjen (88) and Andrew Schwab (94) rounded out the Orioles' top four players.
Oil City finished tied for 16th at 364 as Connor Highfield was the top player with an 86. Charlie Motter followed with an 87 while Will McMahon (91) and Jacob Teeter (100) concluded the Oilers' top four players.
Jackson Gadsby led the Sailors with an 81, Maddox Bell wasn't far behind with an 85, Adam Snyder notched an 86 while Owen Dye chipped in with an 87.
All four teams will compete in the Bill Mook Memorial Tournament on Friday at Wanango Country Club.
GIRLS GOLF
Warriors shine again in KSAC
FOXBURG -- Emma Covert and Kendall Sankey each shot a 46 to share medalist honors as Moniteau once again prevailed in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls mega match played at Foxburg Country Club.
Mariska Shunk followed with a 50 and Autumn Stewart added a 54 as the Warriors finished with a team score of 142, which was nine strokes better than runner-up Cranberry at 151.
Brooke Whitling led the Berries with a 47, Kendell Findlay carded a 49 and Alaina Hogue added a 55.
Keystone was the only other team entered in the team competition as the Panthers finished at 196. Paige Matthews led the team with a 57, Lily Nicewonger had a 69 and Molly Ellenberger added a 70.