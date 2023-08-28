GIRLS TENNIS
Erie High 5, Oil City 0
ERIE -- Enisa Siljkovic, Riley Gloystein and Mackenzie Bruce recorded straight-set victories on Monday to lead Erie High to a 5-0 win at home over Oil City in a non-region match at Frontier Park.
Siljkovic opened the shutout with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Oil City's Kiera Carll at No. 1 singles, Gloystein followed with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Gracie Singleton at No. 2 and Bruce sealed up the team win with a 6-0, 6-0 trimuph over Natalie Arnink at No. 3.
The Royals also swept the doubles events as Merisha Tamang and Tristyn Righi topped Maddy Stephens and Maggie VanWormer, 6-0, 6-2, at No. 1 while the No. 2 team of Arden Clandio and Eliza Borczon ousted Lauren Caralla and Alex Power, 6-2, 6-2.