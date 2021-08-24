Gordon R. Harrington, 88, of Amherst, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Mercy New Life Hospice in Lorain, Ohio.
He was born Feb, 26, 1933, in Oil City.
Gordon worked for the FAA as an Air Traffic Controller. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War.
Gordon enjoyed woodworking, painting pictures, traveling, coached hockey where he was the first president of the Elyria Hockey Boosters, member of Little League North, was on the division board of directors of the Greater Suburban Hockey League and was an avid Pittsburgh fan.
Survivors include his daughter, Lori Mace of Amherst; sons, Gary (Laura) of New Philadelphia, Ohio and Kevin (Renee) of Oregon, Ohio; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, Daniel M. (Joan) of Oklahoma City, Okla.
He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce ( nee Black); and parents Cecil and Ardelle Harrington (nee Stephans).
His family will receive friends today from 3 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m. at the Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 38475 Chestnut Ridge Road (at St. Rt. 57), Elyria, Ohio,where full military honors will be provided by VFW post #1079.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests those who wish may make donations to Elyria Ice Hockey Club, P.O. Box 2, Elyria, Ohio. 44035.
