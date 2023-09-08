With many in attendance wearing purple to honor Karns City's Mason Martin, who suffered life-threatening injuries in a football game just a week ago, Oil City had a scare of its own on Friday night at the Oil Field.
Early in the third quarter of the Oilers' 35-0 loss to North East, senior Hayden Wilson suffered an injury that resulted in him being removed from the field on a stretcher before a STAT MedEvac helicopter landed on the Oil City baseball field and transported him to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.
After the game, it was confirmed that Wilson was responsive and alert throughout the process and left via helicopter out of precaution.
The event cast a harrowing mood over the contest, especially coming on the heels of Martin's situation, which resulted in him suffering significant brain bleeding and a punctured lung during a contest against Redbank Valley. He was also helicoptered to a Pittsburgh hospital and underwent emergency surgery. He remains in critical condition.
Friday night's contest at the Oil Field began with a moment of silence for Martin and ended with Hayden Wilson's mother, Kelly Jo Wilson, asking for the Oilers' team to say a prayer for her son.
Between those two events was game that felt largely trivial after the injury, but continued on nonetheless, with OC on the wrong end of a shutout.
The Oilers, which were already facing an uphill battle due to running back Ethen Knox being sidelined with an injury, were never really able to get on track in the non-region matchup against the Grape Pickers.
After exchanging punts to open the game, North East used an eight-play drive to strike first with quarterback Jackson Humes hitting wideout Jamari Curlett on a quick hitch before he broke a tackle and raced up the sideline for a 27-yard TD. Kicker Joel Morey booted the first of his five extra points to put the Grape Pickers up 7-0.
That's where the score would remain until midway through the second when North East capitalized off a Donnell Gamble interception that set them up at the OC 19. Two plays later, Humes found Curlett again for a TD, this one coming on a 16-yard slant that made it 14-0.
The Oilers were held to under 100 yards in the first half and found themselves trailing by the same 14-0 margin heading into the third, where Curlett gashed them again. T
This time he did it on special teams, returning a punt 60 yards to paydirt for a 21-0 advantage.
Three plays after the ensuing kickoff, Wilson suffered his injury and the outcome of the contest took a back seat.
The Oilers best chance to score came later in the third when OC's Gavin Stephens pounced on a muffed punt at the North East 18, but four plays netted minus-two yards and a turnover-on-downs.
Curlett added a fourth-and-final touchdown just before the fourth when he took a jet sweep pass from Humes around the right side of his offensive line and raced up the sideline for a 67-yard touchdown.
North East would put the running clock into effect in the fourth on a 60-yard touchdown pass from Humes to Carter Crozier that also set the final tally.
"If you've watched us the last three years, you know that Ethen's a pretty big part of our offense," Oil City head coach Dan York said of not having his workhorse available against the Grape Pickers. "But we told them that this game isn't make-or-break for us. It's not a region game or anything, so if we can just get healthy for next week, that's all the better for us."
The Oilers were led by 91 yards on 22 carries from Jon Hargenrader, who split time in the backfield with Sean Alexander. Alexander carried the ball 15 times for 45 yards. Fullback Kevin Pearsall also rushed for 52 yards on seven chances.
Curlett finished with four receptions for 111 yards while Humes completed 7-of-8 passes for 257 yards and four TDs.