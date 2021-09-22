NORTH EAST -- Sydney Rummings and Ella Canella each scored first-half goals on Wednesday as North East shut out visiting Franklin, 2-0 in a Region 5 girls soccer contest.
Rummings got the Grapepickers (4-4 overall, 3-1 R-5) on the board in the ninth minute by scoring on a direct kick.
Canella made it 2-0 in the 19th minute of the opening half and neither team found the back of the net for the remainder of the match.
Franklin, now 2-2 overall and in the region, received five saves by goalie Olivia Leccia.
"The girls played to the end and I give them a lot of credit for hanging in there," Franklin coach Joe Keenan said. "It was a very physical match."
Franklin will be back in action at 3:30 p.m. today against Forest Area in a non-region showdown at home.