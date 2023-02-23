FARRELL -- Grove City's Nathan Greer pumped in 14 third-quarter points and teammate Gavin Lutz scored 10 more in the fourth as the Eagles flew past Corry, 58-41 in a District 10 Class 4A boys basketball quarterfinal matchup Thursday night at Farrell's E.J. McCluskey Gymnasium.
Coach Chris Kwolek's Eagles (14-9) advance to play HC-Sharon winner in the semifinal round of Tuesday at a site and time to be announced.
Corry, which finished the season at 11-12, held leads of 9-8 and 24-21 after each of the first two quarters, but Greer's huge third quarter turned the game completely around. Grove City's 22-7 blitz and another 15-10 advantage in the fourth was the difference.
Greer finished with a game-high 22 points while Lutz added 17 and Brett Loughry had 10.
Markus Lambert paced the Beavers with 16 points and Rylan Smith added eight, which was 8.5 points below his season average.