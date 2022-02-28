EDINBORO -- Slippery Rock University's Cecily Greggs leaped her way to the high jump title on Sunday at the 2022 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships held at Edinboro University.
Greggs, a Lakeview High School graduate in her senior season with The Rock, posted a personal-best jump of 1.74 meters to record the championship, which is her third career title.
That mark also vaulted Greggs up to ninth on the Division II national list, which will likely punch her ticket to the National Championships held on March 11th and 12th in Pittsburgh, Kansas. All she has to do now is await her acceptance to the national meet.
Greggs was the lone individual winner for Slippery Rock, which took second overall in the team standings at the PSAC Championships.