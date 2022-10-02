GREENVILLE -- Gavin Lutz pulled down three touchdown passes from Hunter Hohman as Grove City went on the road and survived a fourth-quarter rally from Greenville en route to a 33-27 victory in a Region 3 clash.
The Trojans struck first with a 3-yard interception return from Bennett Hayne to take a 7-0 lead, but the Eagles responded with three unanswered TDs to take a 19-7 edge.
Nathan Greer kickstarted the rally by returning the ensuing kickoff 97 yards to the house, while Jacob Stucchio added the point after to tie it at 7-all.
Lutz then pulled down a pair of TD passes from Hohman, the first from 16 yards out and the second from eight yards, to give Grove City a two-touchdown lead.
Greenville scored again before the half on a Mason Dickens 1-yard run to make it 19-14 at the midpoint, but in the third, Lutz and Homan connected again from 26 yards out before Hohman added a 1-yard TD run. That put the score at 33-14 through three quarters.
Greenville nearly pulled off the comeback in the fourth, scoring on a 2-yard Malachi Hyde run and a 9-yard Dickens run, but the Eagles held on for the win.
Lutz finished with 95 yards on nine receptions while Hohman completed 12-of-19 passes for three TDs and two interceptions. Anthony Nemec carried the ball 21 times for 137 yards.