HERMITAGE — Rocky Grove won both of the doubles matches en route to a 3-2 win over homestanding Kennedy Catholic on Wednesday in a Region 1 boys tennis match played at Buhl Park.
The Golden Eagles held a 2-1 lead after singles play as Jude Yursic and Aidan Churlik picked up straight-set victories. Yursic downed Jasey Donovan, 6-0, 6-2 in No. 1 singles while Churlik posted a 6-4, 6-4 decision over Brianna Barnett in No. 3 singles.
Tyler Thompson logged the only win in singles play for the Orioles as he bested Aaron Wasser by scores of 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 singles.
In doubles play, Rocky Grove’s top tandem of Gavin Weber and Miranda Gardner notched a 6-1, 6-0 win over James Brocklehurst and Glenn Miller while the duo of Cailyn Monaco and Kaleb Moyer received a win by forfeit.
Rocky Grove will return to the net on Friday when it hosts Greenville for another Region 1 showdown.