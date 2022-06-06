HARMONY -- Cool hand Luke.
In a season that's featured several dominating pitching performances from Franklin junior Luke Guth, none were more important than the gem he turned in on Monday -- a two-hit, 16-strikeout masterpiece as the Knights upset WPIAL champion South Park, 3-0, at Seneca Valley High School to advance to the PIAA Class 3A state quarterfinals.
"We talked all week about the fact that we didn't win a region championship or a district championship," head coach Brian Schmidt said. "But, we've played meaningful games -- not just this year, but every year -- so our program is prepared and ready for these types of games."
And they certainly were up for coach Brad Shamitko's Eagles, the District 7 champs who entered the contest with an 18-5 record and had ace pitcher Drew Lafferty, a University of Kentucky recruit, on the mound to oppose Guth.
And the highly anticipated pitcher's duel didn't disappoint.
Even though Guth ripped Lafferty's first pitch of the game for an opposite-field double to right-center and Caleb Doyle sacrificed Guth to third, Lafferty escaped the early jam with a strikeout and a popout.
He wasn't as lucky in the second. After walking leadoff batter Aidan McCracken, Kyle Alexander looped a single to right and Drew Kockler sacrificed both runners up a base.
Lafferty then walked Cole Harmon to load the bases before hitting Ethan Nightingale with a pitch, forcing in McCracken with the game's first -- and eventual game-winning run.
Lafferty sailed through the next four innings, giving up only one hit during that stretch -- a two-out infield single by Carson Wible.
But, as good as Lafferty was, Guth was even better. The right-handed ace, who verbally committed by Vanderbilt University as a freshman, consistenly blew fastballs past the Eagles' hitters, which had only two baserunners through the first four innings.
Guth's biggest jam came in the fifth as Zach Ludwig singled to left with one and was sacrificed to second. However, Wible tracked down a deep fly to center by Dylan Wilder for the third out, keeping it a 1-0 game.
Lafferty's day ended in the seventh when the Knights (15-7) tacked on two huge insurance runs. With one out, Nightingale singled and Lafferty was replaced by his cousin, Austin Lafferty, who promptly walked Guth. A groundout moved both runners up and Wible slammed a two-run double to left, giving Guth a three-run cushion.
After issuing a leadoff walk in the bottom of the seventh, Guth fanned the next three batters to cap off his brilliant day on the bump.
"I'm so proud of what we did at the plate and what Luke gave us and the energy from the dugout," Scmidt said. "These types of games, one run is all you need to get the momentum on your side and Carson got the big hit when it mattered most.
Franklin advances to Thursday's quarterfinals against Punxsutawney-Penns Valley at a site and time to be announced.
"I don't know who we'll throw yet, but we've got some options," Schmidt concluded. "We'll be ready and I really believe we're going to hit."