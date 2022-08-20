Led by the pitching of Matt Kossick and the hitting of Joe Desko and Mason McFeaters, Hanna Screen Printing (HSP) went 5-1 recently to capture the Venango County Modified League softball title at Miller-Sibley’s Arnie Weaver Field.
HSP entered the five-team, double-elimination tournament as the No. 4 seed and, after dropping its second game of the event, reeled off four consecutive victories in elimination games to secure the title.
The squad opened with a 9-6 win over Last Call before dropping into the losers’ bracket following a 14-4 loss to Bison Bulls.
HSP pulled out a wild, 10-9, eight-inning win over Last Call, setting them off on their amazing comeback.
A 21-6 rout of Rapid Reaction sent HSP into the championship round against the Bison Bulls and forced the “if necessary” game with a 15-10 triumph in the first championship game.
The winner-take-all second championship game dripped with drama as Kossick pitched out of a seventh-inning jam with the tying runs in scoring position in a 14-12 win.
Kossick was 4-0 in the circle, including wins in both championship games while Steve Desko went 1-1.
Offensively, Joe Desko was nearly unstoppable as he batted a robust .727 (16-for-22) with six home runs while McFeaters was just as good, hitting .682 (15-for-22) with four homers. Other offensive leaders were Aaron Burkhardt (.550, 11-for-20), Steve Desko (.550, 11-for-20), Ryan Wimer (.526, 10-for-19) and Kossick (.474, 9-for-19).
Members of the Hanna Screen Printing team were Aaron Burkhardt, Mike Cassano, Joe Desko, Steve Desko, Jason Grill, Joey Hanna, Kyler Jolley, Cameron King, Matt Kossick, Tyler Lyons, Mason McFeaters, Brian Wice, Ryan Wimer and scorekeeper/coach Fred Bigley.