Jeff and Darla Hawke of Franklin, announce the marriage of their son, Jeffrey Hunter Hawke, to Loren Nicole Baseler, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Ouray, Colorado.
The bride is the daughter of Curtis and Heather Hamelly of Grove City, and the groom is the son of Jeff and Darla Hawke of Franklin.
The couple were married at 6 p.m. in the mountains of Ouray, Colorado, in a double-ring, self-solemnized ceremony.
The bride earned a bachelor of arts degree in English and a bachelor of arts degree in French and francophone studies from Penn State University. She is employed as a primary teaching assistant in Nantes, France.
The groom earned a bachelor of science degree in computer science from Penn State University. He is employed as an information security architect at KCF Technologies.
The couple took a wedding trip to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, before traveling to their new residence in Nantes, France.