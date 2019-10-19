He's already the leading passer in District 10 history, but apparently, Franklin senior Ian Haynes is also a quick healer. Less than two weeks removed from suffering what was feared to be a season-ending shoulder injury, the Knights' quarterback was back on the field for the team's final home game of the season against the visiting Warren Dragons.
Haynes gave the home crowd one final glimpse of his golden right arm as he passed for 232 yards and four touchdowns.
The problem was, by the time he took his first snap of the game, Warren already had a 15-0 lead and the Dragons never slowed down. Micah Passmore and Ryan Arnold ran for three touchdowns apiece as the visitors rolled to a 57-35 victory in the Region 7 matchup.
Warren's ground game proved to be too much for the Knights' beleaguered defense, racking up 536 yards and seven TDs on just 40 carries. Five of the seven touchdown runs were long ones, covering 78, 56, 62, 65 and 39 yards.
But, despite playing from behind from the start, Haynes and a couple of his senior classmates kept scratching and clawing and, at one point midway through the fourth quarter, crept to within two scores at 49-35, capping off one of the wackiest scoring sequences in school history.
Coach Tom Haynes' Knights (2-7 overall, 1-5 Region 7) overcame six penalties, including five in succession, resulting in 81 yards of negative yardage. Franklin drove to the Warren 11 when Haynes was called for an illegal forward pass, resulting in an uproar from the Franklin sidelines. Three unsportsmanlike penalties ensued and the Knights faced a third-and-62 back at their own 31-yard line.
On the next play, Eli Stewart took a handoff and weaved his way all the way to the Warren 7 for an apparent first down as the crowd erupted. However, a holding call near midfield left them in a third-and-44 from their own 49. Stewart ran again for 13 yards and on fourth-and-31, Haynes scrambled before rifling a 38-yard touchdown strike to Cade Adams, bringing the crowd to their feet again.
It was as close as the Knights would get however, as Arnold scored on a 39-yard run seven plays later for the final score of a wild contest.
There was a heightened anticipation at the start of the game because of Senior Night, but the Dragons (6-3 overall, 3-3 R-7) quieted things down quickly.
On the first play from scrimmage, James Swanson ran 78 yards for a touchdown and Sawyer Mohney added the PAT.
It didn't get better for the Knights as Stewart fumbled on the ensuing kickoff and the Dragons capped off a five-play, 38-yard drive on a four-yard run by Ethan Benedict. Arnold passed to Alex Anderson for the two-point conversion, making it 15-0 just 2:15 into the game.
Franklin hung tough as Haynes and senior wide receiver Dalton Buckley teamed up on three TD passes in the first half, covering five, 21 and eight yards.
Warren kept pace, however, getting 56- and 65-yard scoring runs from Arnold and two more from Passmore, covering four and 62 yards.
Leading 43-21 at the half, Warren stretched its lead when Passmore scored on another four-yard run midway through the third period.
But, the Knights answered quickly as Stewart went 84 yards to paydirt on the ensuing kickoff.
It stayed 49-28 until Franklin's miraculous touchdown midway through the fourth and Arnold sealed it up with his third TD scamper with a couple of minutes left.
Haynes finished 18-of-30 passing for 232 yards and four TDs with an interception while Buckley, who was triple-teamed during the second half, wound up with nine catches for 108 yards and three scores. Adams added 81 yards and a touchdown on three catches while Stewart, in addition to his kickoff return, ran for 76 yards on 14 carries.
"Let me first say thank you to the Franklin community and especially to those who are a part of this program," coach Haynes said. "It was not the season we wanted, noe expected, but this senior class is a record-setting group. I love them all and we are family. And, like most families, we have our good moments and some not-so-good moments.
"What an amazing night for Eli Stewart, Dalton Buckley, Ian Haynes, Michael Long, Wyatt Wadding, Christian Whitmer and Cole Docter. And we really missed Holden Cook and Josh Nettles after their seasons were cut shot," Haynes added. "And I cannot say how proud I am of George Coon. He's had such an incredibly difficult year with the loss of family members, but he has the heart of a warrior."
Coon, who converted all five of his PAT kicks, became Franklin's all-time leading scorer among placekickers with 84 career points.
"What an exciting finish and hopefully our younger kids got a taste of the intensity this game has to be played with," Haynes concluded. "The kids who didn't quit tonight are the kids you can build around. I'm very proud of their effort."
The Knights will wrap up their season on Friday at St. Marys.