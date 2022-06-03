Foxburg Country Club hosted Day 1 of the National Hickory Stick Golf Championship on Friday. On hand for the two-day event were (from left): Glen Scheirer of Alexandria, Virginia, two-time national champion Tom Johnson of Tallmadge, Ohio, and defending champion Jason Kronenberger of Dayton, Ohio. The 36-hole event will conclude today.
