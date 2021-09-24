TITUSVILLE -- Garrett Knapp threw for three touchdowns, including a game-winning toss to Brock Covell in the closing minutes Friday night, lifting the host Rockets to a 28-24 non-region win over North East at Carter Field.
Knapp, who completed a staggering 22-of-25 passes for 255 yards, opened the scoring with a 31-yard touchdown run a little over two minutes into the game. He later fired a 43-yard TD pass to Antonio Malave with 5:06 left in the first quarter to push the Rockets (2-1) out to a 14-0 lead.
Casey Burch answered with TD runs of 25 and 49 for North East over the next five minutes before Knapp teamed up with Jaxon Covell on a 20-yard scoring pass as the Rockets regained a 20-14 lead.
Burch, however, returned the ensuing kickoff 82 yards for the score that gave the Grapepickers a 21-20 halftime lead.
Burch's 28-yard field goal midway through the third period extended the lead to 24-20 and it stayed that way until Knight and Brock Covell connected on their game-winning 13-yard TD pass with 2:21 left.
Malave had six receptions for 110 yards, Brock Covell added seven grabs for 80 and Jaxon Covell had five catches for 52 yards for the Rockets.
Burch led North East (1-4) with 188 rushing yards on 18 carries while Tyler Wittman added 100 on 15 attempts.
Titusville will play its Region 3 opener on Friday at Hickory.
Keystone 29, Bucktail 12
KNOX -- Kyle Nellis ran for a career-high 203 yards and scored two third-quarter touchdowns as unbeaten Keystone rallied from a 12-7 halftime deficit to post a 29-12 victory over visiting Bucktail in a District 9 Small School South Division game.
Coach Ryan Smith's Panthers (4-0 overall, 3-0 South) trailed 6-0 midway through the first quarter on an 89-yard fumble return by the Bucks' Ashton Intallura.
Keystone took a 7-6 later in the first period on a one-yard run by Bret Wingard and Nick Cosper's PAT kick.
However, Bucktail regained the lead on the final play of the first half on a 56-yard TD pass from Dylan Cross and Brody Pentz.
It stayed that way until late in the third quarter when Nellis ripped off scoring runs of 4 and 40 yards during a span of 1:24 and Cosper's kicks made it 21-12.
Hunter Shook added a three-yard TD run in the fourth quarter and the Panthers also recorded a safety on a tackle in the endzone.
In addition to Nellis' big game, Shook added 28 yards rushing and Zander McHenry 27 as Keystone ran for 307 as a team.
Wingard was just 2-of-5 passing for 14 yards.
Defensively, Cosper had three tackles for loss, two sacks, a fumble caused and five tackles while Brock Champluvier added two tfl's and sack. Aidan Sell also chipped in with two sacks.
Keystone will return to action at 1:30 p.m. next Saturday at Sheffield.
Union/A-C Valley 41, Elk C.C. 0
RIMERSBURG -- Caden Rainey had a touchdown receiving, another one rushing and a third one on a punt return as Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley rolled to a 41-0 home win over Elk County Catholic in a District 9 Small School South Division matchup.
Rainey finished with 25 yards receiving on two catches, 26 yards rushing on five carries and 72 yards on three punt returns.
Mike Card led coach Brad Dittman's Falcon Knights (3-1 overall, 1-1 South) with 109 yards rushing on nine carries.
Quarterback Bailey Crissman completed 4-of-10 passes for 54 yards and a score.
Dawson Camper chipped in with a receiving touchdown and also led the defense with six tackles.
Also on defense, the Falcon Knights had two scores as Peter Hardy had a 52-yard interception return while Skyler Roxbury added a 60-yard interception return.
Elk County Catholic dropped to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the South.
Union/A-C Valley will host Port Allegany on Friday at Foxburg.
Grove City 41, Fairview 8
GROVE CITY -- Quarterback Hunter Hohman ran for a touchdown and threw for two more to power Grove City to a 41-8 romp over visiting Fairview in a non-region contest.
Coach Sam Mowrey's Eagles (3-2) led 7-0 after one period on Curtis Hovis' 1-yard plunge before busting things open with a 34-0 blitz in the second quarter to take a 41-0 halftime lead.
Hohman connected with Gavin Lutz on a 16-yard TD pass and with Anthony Pereira on a 29-yard hookup to begin the second-quarter scoring frenzy. Zach Rodgers added a one-yard scoring run, Joey Hathaway had a 50-yard TD dash and Hohman finished it off with a 41-yard scamper.
Grove City ran for 250 yards as a team as Hovis accounted for 100 on 19 carries while Anthony Nemec added 53 on three totes.
Hohman was 9-of-13 passing for 107 yards and two TDs with Pereira catching four of those for 46 yards.
Fairview, which dropped to 4-1, got its lone score in the fourth quarter on a one-yard run by Joshua Lockett.
Grove City will be back in action on Friday at Sharon.