EBENSBURG -- Clarion Area's golf team had its season come to a close on Wednesday as the Bobcats fell to West Shamokin, 334-345, in a PIAA sub-regional match played at the Ebensburg Country Club.
It marked the second straight season that coach Jay Kerle's Bobcats fell in the sub-regionals, denying them a trip to the state tournament.
Clarion's Kam Kerle shot a 79 to share medalist honors with West Shamokin's Alex Talmadge.
Also scoring for the Bobcats were Devon Lauer (83), McKayla Kerle (90) and Lucas Mitrosky (93).
In addition to Talmadge's 79, the Wolves also received an 82 from Tyler Geist, an 84 from Sean McCullough and an 89 from Gunnar Shoop.
Clarion, which won its fourth straight Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference title and its second consecutive District 9 crown this season, will still send four individuals to the PIAA state championships, which will be held Oct. 17-18 at Penn State University's Blue Course.
Kam Kerle, Lauer and Mitrosky will participate in the two-day boys championships while McKayla Kerle will take part in the girls championships. Both Kerles were District 9 individual champions as well this season.
GIRLS SOCCER
Conneaut Area 2, Franklin 0
LINESVILLE -- Franklin goalie Olivia Leccia made 16 saves, but the Knights dropped a 2-0 decision on the road against Conneaut Area in Region 5 action.
Hannah Brady scored both goals in the game for the Eagles, getting her first in the 20th minute of the opening half and her second in the 15th minute after intermission.
RaeLynn Montgomery, Haley Bell and Ember Strausburg each had a shot on goal for coach Haley Lavella's Knights (2-8-1).
"Alexis Holtz, Riley Brophy and Isabella Peterson all played well defensively," coach Lavella said. "Our entire defense was super strong."
Franklin will host Oil City at 6:30 p.m. today in its Pink Out game for Breast Cancer Awareness. The game will be dedicated to honor the memory of Barb Yard.
GIRLS TENNIS
Oilers get two wins
HERMITAGE -- Oil City's Kylee Copley reached the quarterfinals in singles' competition, as did the doubles team of Mackenzie Canaan and Maggie VanWormer during Wednesday's action in the Buhl Farm Invitational.
Copley downed Corry's Ada Wentling, 8-1, at No. 3 singles in her opening-round match before being ousted in the quarterfinals by Grove City's Ella West, 8-6.
Canaan and VanWormer also won their first match at No. 3 doubles, 6-3, 7-6 (7-1) over a tandem from Cathedral Prep before being eliminated by a Hickory duo in the quarterfinals, 7-5.
Oil City also had three other players compete in singles' play. At No. 1, Emily Russell fell to Cathedral Prep's Anna Poranski, 8-1, Cassidy Sutley dropped an 8-3 decision to Grove City's Cana Severson at No. 2 while Natalie Arnink dropped an 8-3 verdict to Erie's Tristyn Righi at No. 4.
The Oilers also had six other doubles teams in action. Breanna Terwilliger and Olivia Blauser fell 8-5 at No. 1 to the Hickory duo of Ava Spielvogle and Giada Bertolasio and the No. 2 team of Hannah Krug and Gracie Singleton were ousted by Sharon's Abbey Baron and Rachel Lewis, 8-2.
In other No. 3 doubles, Lauren Caralla and Alex Power lost to Sharon, 7-5, Madison Stephens and Kiera Carll were eliminated by Warren, 7-6 (9-7), 6-4, Sydney Miller and Bridget Hulsizer fell to Warren, 6-3, while Abby Campbell and Ciera Murray were blanked by Cathedral Prep, 6-0.