VARSITY BOYS
A-C VALLEY (64)
Dittman 6 2-4 17, Cooper 5 1-2 11, Will 1 2-7 4, Bauer 0 0-0 0, Chalmers 1 5-8 7, Preston 6 2-4 14, Stevanus 0 2-2 2, Clover 4 1-2 9. Totals: 23 15-29 64.
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS (51)
Spaid 3 0-0 9, Reisenauer 4 2-6 11, Schmidt 3 4-4 10, Camasse 2 5-6 10, Campbell 2 0-0 5, Riley 2 2-2 7. Totals: 16 13-18 51.
Score by Quarters
A-C Valley;11;15;9;29;--;64
Cambridge Springs;16;17;10;8;--;51
3-point goals -- A-C Valley 3 (Dittman 3), Cambridge Springs 7 (Spaid 3, Reisenauer, Cammasse, Campbell, Riley).
VARSITY GIRLS
VENANGO CATHOLIC (44)
Ma. Wessell 2 0-0 5, Homan 9 3-5 21, Mo. Wessell 3 0-0 6, Liederbach 1 0-0 2, Stewart 3 0-0 6, Kalamajka 1 2-2 4. Totals: 19 5-7 44.
A-C VALLEY (15)
Blauser 4 3-4 11, Parks 0 2-6 2, McGarvey 1 0-0 2, McVay 0 0-0 0, Morrison 0 0-0 0, C. Myers 0 0-0 0, E. Myers 0 0-0 0, Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Rhoades 0 0-0 0, Aughton 0 0-0 0, Verostek 0 0-0 0, Snyder 0 0-0 0, Causey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 5-10 15.
Score by Quarters
Venango Catholic;8;12;12;12;--;44
A-C Valley;4;4;4;3;--;15
3-point goal -- VC (Ma. Wessell).
KEYSTONE (37)
Albright 0 0-0 0, Gruber 0 0-0 0, Traister 3 0-0 7, Patrick 0 1-2 1, Bell 3 0-0 6, Pierce 0 0-0 0, Reyes 1 1-4 3, Winters 1 1-2 3, Bowser 6 3-4 17, Heller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 6-12 37.
MONITEAU (57)
Jewart 3 1-3 8, Fleeger 0 1-2 1, Kelly 8 0-0 18, A. Pry 5 2-4 12, Curl 0 1-2 1, D. Pry 6 1-4 13, Arblaster 0 0-0 0, Roxberry 0 0-0 0, V. Pry 1 0-0 2, Bayless 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 6-15 57.
Score by Quarters
Keystone;5;9;10;15;--;37
Moniteau;17;6;21;13;--;57
3-point goals -- Keystone (Bowser 2, Traister), Moniteau (Kelly 2, Jewart).
CRANBERRY (15)
Bunyak 1 0-1 2, Ferringer 2 3-6 7, Coe 2 1-3 5, Rembold 0 0-0 0, Schoch 0 0-0 0, Schneider 0 1-2 1, Ley 0 0-0 0, Vassell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 5-12 15.
KARNS CITY (59)
Manuel 1 3-4 5, McMillen 1 0-0 2, Booher 3 0-0 8, Callihan 5 0-0 13, Johns 3 2-3 8, Daily 3 2-3 8, Carden 1 0-0 2, Andressi 1 0-0 2, Macurak 2 0-1 4, Fritch 0 0-0 0, King 0 0-0 0, Prescott 0 2-2 2, Taylor 2 0-0 5. Totals: 21 9-13 59.
Score by Quarters
Cranberry;6;1;5;3;--;15
Karns City;16;17;14;12;--;59
3-point goals -- Karns City (Callihan 3, Booher 2, Taylor).
GIRARD (30)
Moore 1 0-0 2, Koma 2 0-0 4, Sharman 5 3-4 15, Fioluk 1 0-0 3, Kalicky 1 0-1 2, Polk 1 0-0 2, Brocious 1 0-0 2, Strain 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 3-5 30.
LAKEVIEW (63)
Gadsby 9 3-5 24, Sefton 4 0-0 11, Peltonen 3 0-0 7, Marsteller 3 0-0 7, Ke. Seddon 3 0-0 7, Kepner 1 1-2 3, Olson 2 0-0 4, Doyle 0 0-0 0, Ky. Seddon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 4-7 63.
Score by Quarters
Girard;6;7;8;9;--;30
Lakeview;17;12;19;15;--;63
3-point goals -- Girard (Sharman 2, Fioluk), Lakeview (Gadsby 3, Sefton 3, Peltonen, Marsteller, Ke. Seddon).
McDOWELL (58)
Thompson 0 1-2 1, Pawlak 1 0-0 3, Gebhardt 2 0-0 5, Spano 3 1-2 8, Hetz 8 0-0 19, Ferber 1 0-0 2, Feronti 2 1-1 5, Nelson 2 3-4 7, Bennett 2 2-2 6, Russo 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 8-11 58.
GROVE CITY (26)
Krenzer 0 0-0 0, Como 2 0-0 5, Wise 0 0-0 0, Perample 3 0-0 7, Santom 0 4-4 4, Callahan 1 0-0 2, Gamble 1 0-0 2, Reiber 0 2-2 2, Severson 0 2-2 2, Rider 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 9-11 26.
Score by Quarters
McDowell;9;11;25;13;--;58
Grove City;6;6;8;6;--;26
3-point goals -- McDowell (Hetz 3, Pawlak, Gebhardt, Spano), Grove City (Como, Perample, Gamble).
CLARION-LIMESTONE (46)
Milliron 5 4-7 14, K. Dunn 6 8-12 20, Wiant 0 0-0 0, Coull 0 0-0 0, Leadbetter 3 1-2 7, Shick 0 1-2 1, Sebastian-Sims 1 0-0 2, J. Dunn 0 0-0 0, Simpson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 14-23 46.
REDBANK VALLEY (68)
Bonanno 0 0-0 0, Rearick 4 1-1 11, Smathers 1 0-0 3, Bowser 0 0-0 0, Clouse 3 0-2 6, Ripple 0 0-0 0, Foringer 8 2-2 18, Bond 0 0-0 0, Barnett 0 0-0 0, Hetrick 0 0-2 0, Harmon 7 0-1 16, Evans 0 2-2 2, Edmonds 2 1-2 5, Davis 3 1-2 7. Totals: 28 7-14 68.
Score by Quarters
C-L;11;20;6;9;--;46
Redbank Valley;18;17;13;20;--;68
3-point goals -- Redbank Valley 5 (Rearick 2, Harmon 2, Smathers).
CONNEAUT AREA (48)
Jones 4 4-12 13, Blood 4 2-3 10, Denihan 2 0-0 4, Brady 4 1-4 9, Harrington 0 1-3 1, Egli 3 2-4 8, Berkley 1 1-2 3. Totals: 18 11-28 48.
COCHRANTON (55)
Richter 4 0-0 12, Gallo 1 2-2 5, Knapka 3 4-4 11, Williams 0 0-0 0, Pfeiffer 3 0-0 7, Freyermuth 2 1-3 6, S. McBryar 0 0-3 0, Hansen 0 0-0 0, McGill 5 4-9 14, Rodax 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 11-21 55.
Score by Quarters
Conneaut;9;10;9;20;--;48
Cochranton;15;12;9;19;--;55
3-point goals -- Conneaut (Jones), Cochranton (Richter 4, Gallo, Knapka, Pfeiffer, Freyermuth).
CLARION (25)
Simko 2 0-0 4, Best 4 0-1 11, Anthony 2 0-0 4, Alston 1 0-0 3, G. Babington 0 0-2 0, Ketner 0 0-2 0, S. Babington 1 0-0 3, Aaron 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 0-5 25.
UNION (45)
Vogle 3 1-2 7, Theuret 0 0-0 0, Croyle 6 3-5 15, Kriebel 6 1-2 17, Logue 1 0-1 2, Gruver 0 2-2 2, Conner 1 0-1 2. Totals: 17 7-13 45.
Score by Quarters
Clarion;10;10;5;0;--;25
Union;13;5;17;10;--;45
3-point goals -- Clarion 5 (Best 3, Alston, S. Babington), Union 4 (Kriebel 4).
JUNIOR VARSITY
CRANBERRY (8)
Ferringer 1 2-2 4, Coe 0 1-2 1, Rembold 0 0-0 0, Schoch 0 0-0 0, Schneider 0 1-2 1, Ley 0 0-0 0, Scarborough 1 0-0 2, Snyder 0 0-0 0. Totals: 2 4-6 8.
KARNS CITY (53)
Frotch 4 0-0 10, Taylor 7 0-1 19, Maccrak 3 2-4 7, Prescott 7 2-4 16, King 0 1-2 1. Totals: 21 4-9 53.
Score by Quarters
Cranberry;1;5;2;0;--;8
Karns City;8;18;17;10;--;53
3-point goals -- Karns City 7 (Taylor 5, Frotch 2).