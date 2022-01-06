Kennedy Catholic 68, Rocky Grove 8
Monique Vincent scored a game-high 15 points and Hayden Keith had 14 as Kennedy Catholic ran past Rocky Grove, 68-8 in a Region 1 matchup at the Nest.
Also hitting double digits for the Golden Eagles were Layke Fields with 13 points and Bellah DiNardo with 11.
Kennedy Catholic led 10-2 after one period before stepping on the gas, outscoring the Orioles, 31-0 in the second quarter and 20-3 in the third.
Abby Williams led the Orioles (3-5 overall, 0-2 R1) with three points while Rylee Reed and Rae Montgomery had two apiece and Emily Rice one.
Rocky Grove will play Monday at Jamestown.
C-L 50, Cranberry 10
STRATTANVILLE -- Frances Milliron drained 19 points on her way to leading Clarion-Limestone to a 50-10 KSAC rout of visiting Cranberry.
The Lions came out hot, netting 16 points in the first quarter and 15 more in the second while the Berries managed just one field goal apiece in each of the first two frames to put the score out of reach by halftime at 31-4.
Kendall Dunn also hit double figures for C-L with 13 points while Alex Leadbetter went for nine points.
Ayanna Ferringer paced Cranberry with four points.
Moniteau 42, Karns City 36
KARNS CITY -- Catherine Kelly notched a double-double on 12 points and 10 rebounds as Moniteau went on the road to take down Karns City, 42-36, in a KSAC clash.
The first quarter was all Moniteau as the Warriors took a 19-8 advantage out of the gates, but the Gremlins responded in turn by using a 17-5 second stanza to take a 25-24 edge into the break. The third quarter proved to be the difference as Moniteau used a 9-4 burst to regain the lead and a 9-7 fourth to secure it.
Kendall Sankey added 10 points in the victory with Victoria Pry connecting for seven points and swiping five steals. Abbey Jewart drilled a pair of threes on her way to eight points.
Emma Johns led Karns City with 13 points.
Cochranton 60, Youngsville 21
YOUNGSVILLE -- Carly Ritcher swished six shots from downtown on her way to 22 points to lead Cochranton to a 60-21 victory on the road over Youngsville in Region 2 play.
The Cardinals grabbed control early with an 18-5 first quarter and never looked back, pumping that margin up to 33-12 by halftime before cruising in the second half.
Jaylin McGill added 12 points and a team-high eight rebounds for Cochranton in the win while Ella Gallo also poured in 12 points.
Olivia Darlin led Youngsville with eight points.
BOYS
General McLane 81, Cochranton 43
COCHRANTON -- Danny Bruce tickled the twine for a game-high 30 points as General McLane went into the Bird Cage and came away with an 81-43 victory over Cochranton in a non-region matchup.
The Lancers led 29-16 at halftime, but they turned up the heat in the second half with a 27-12 surge in the third period and a 25-15 outburst in the fourth stanza.
Brad Weber followed with 14 points for the Lancers while Logan Anderson added 13 points.
Kyle Hoffman led the Cardinals with 15 points, Chase Miller netted 12 points and Wyatt Barzak dropped in 10.