Ethen Knox was a three-time winner as the Oil City boys track and field team posted a narrow 78-72 victory over visiting Corry on Wednesday in a Region 3 dual meet. Chayse Skinner an Meghan Flinchbaugh were double winners for the Oil City girls, but it wasn't enough as they dropped a 105-45 decision to the Beavers.
Knox finished first in the 100 and 200 dashes while he also teamed with De'Vaughn Griffin, Jake Hornbeck and Isaiah Robinson to claim victory in the 400 relay as the Oilers improved to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the region.
Gavin Stephens was a double winner for the Oilers with victories in the long and triple jumps while Kaiden Shreve (110 hurdles), Jack Mumford (3,200), Sawyer Cavalline (high jump) and Cam Crocker (discus) were single winners.
Skinner (100 hurdles) and Flinchbaugh (100) each won an individual event for the OC girls (0-3, 0-2) while they also joined with Isabella Vorse and Nicki Petro to win the 400 relay. Kallie Smith (high jump) and Baine Snyder (pole vault) also won an event.
Oil City will compete at the Butler Invitational on Friday.
Karns City 111, Cranberry 35
CHICORA -- Dillan Stroup was a four-event winner as Karns City coasted to a 111-35 home win over Cranberry.
Stroup had wins in the 800 and 1,600 runs and was on both the 1,600 and 3,200 relays.
Triple winners for the Gremlins included Landon Wilson (1,600 relay, 3,200 relay, pole vault), Levi Hawk (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 1,600 relay), Micah Rupp (400 relay, long jump, triple jump) and Zach Kelly (100, 400 relay, 1,600 relay).
Picking up first-place finishes for the Berries were Kaleb Heath (400), Henry Milford (shot put) and Kevin Pearsall (javelin).
Bulldogs earn sweep
NEW BETHLEHEM -- Mylee Harmon was a four-time winner as Redbank Valley swept both the boys and girls meets over visiting North Clarion in KSAC action as the boys recorded an 82.5-67.5 victory while the girls earned an 83-66 verdict.
Harmon place first in the 100, 200 and 400 and the high jump while Claire Henry was a double winner as she won the pole vault and teamed with Kendall Kirkpatrick, Isabelle Bond and Kira Bonanno to win the 400 relay. Alivia Huffman (javelin), Lia Hageter (300 hurdles), Ella Rizzo (long jump) and Allyn Hagan (discus) were single winners for the Bulldogs.
Sophie Babington (1,600) and Gia Babington (800) were three-time winners for the She-Wolves as they each won an individual event while also teaming with Kaitlyn Guth and Raven Cunningham to win the 3,200 relay and with Guth and Nicole Fair to claim the 1,600 relay. Cunningham was a double winner following a victory in the 3,200 while Lilly Shirey (100 hurdles), Natalie Durish (triple jump) and Brenna Armstrong (shot put) were single winners.
In the boys meet, Aiden Ortz and Cam Wagner each were double winners as Ortz won the long and triple jumps while Wagner claimed the shot put and discus. Ortz broke his own record in the long jump with a leap of 22-4 while Wagner snapped his old mark in the discus eith a heave of 173-3.
Seth Barrett (3,200 relay, 1,600 relay), Isaac Gourley (3,200 relay, high jump), Kieran Fricko (3,200 relay, 1,600 relay), Andrew Byers (400, 1,600 relay) and Colton Shick (300 hurdles, javelin) were also double winners for the Bulldogs while Nolan Barnett (3,200 relay), Ashton Kahle (100) and Wyatt Byers (1,600 relay) were single winners.
Mason Burford (110 hurdles, 400 relay), Kaine McFarland (1,600, 3,200) and Dawson Hotchkiss (200, 400 relay) were double winners for the Wolves while Isaac Lerch (400 relay), Owen Shaffer (400 relay), Dane Sliker (800) and Brady Quinn (pole vault) were single winners.
BASEBALL
Oil City 4, Grove City 2
GROVE CITY -- Jacob Teeter pitched six solid innings on the mound while he also had a double and a single at the plate and scored two runs as Oil City doubled-up Grove City, 4-2, in Region 2 action.
Teeter allowed two earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and one walk in earning the mound win. Will McMahon came on to pitch the seventh inning to earn the save. He struck out one and walked two.
Charlie Motter also had two hits and drove in a run for the Oilers (4-4 overall, 3-2 R 2) while Hank Lockhart doubled and drove in a run and Connor Highfield had a single.
Ethan Adams had two singles, a triple and drove in a run for the Eagles, Hayden McCreadie singled and knocked in a run while Gavin Renick, Michael Earman and Andrew Swartfager each added a single.
Oil City will host Conneaut Area today.
Titusville 9, Sharon 3
TITUSVILLE -- Hunter Thomas pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings and Kam Mong went 3-for-4 and drove in five runs as Titusville rolled to a 9-3 home win over Sharon in a Region 2 contest at the Ed Myer Complex.
Thomas gave up two hits and four walks with nine strikeouts before Ashton Burleigh finished up, allowing a three-run homer in the seventh to Sharon's Hayden Scarmack.
In addition to Mong's three hits, coach Roy Schweitzer's Rockets (7-2 overall, 5-0 R2) also received a single and double from both Nate Stearns and Jaxon Covell while Kasen Neely, Thomas, Burleigh and Landon Baker had a single apiece.
Titusville will be back in action Friday at Slippery Rock.
SOFTBALL
Cranberry 16, C-L 2 (5)
STRATTANVILLE -- Reyna Watson twirled a four-hitter and Cassie Scarbrough sparked a 16-hit attack with a 4-for-4 effort at the plate as Cranberry rolled to a 16-2, five-inning win over homestanding Clarion-Limestone in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference matchup.
Watson allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits while striking out six and walking two. She also helped herself at the plate with two singles, two runs scored and two RBIs.
Scarbrough belted a double and three singles, scored three runs and drove in a run for the Berries while Keelie Schneider, Riley Coe and Jadyn Shumaker had two hits apiece with Coe and Shumaker each drilling a double. Maddie Wagner also cracked a double, Kendell Findlay singled and drove in two runs, Morgan McKinley singled and brought in a run, Lexi Reisinmger singled while Katelyn Beggs knocked in a pair of runs.
Abby Knapp hit a solo home run for the Lions while Alyssa Wiant had two singles and Jenna Dunn added a single.
Cranberry will travel to Tionesta today to take on Forest Area.
Keystone 10, Forest Area 8
TIONESTA -- Emma Gruber homered, Natalie Bowser had three hits and Leah Exley went the distance in the circle as Keystone outlasted homestanding Forest Area, 10-8.
The game was tied 3-3 after one inning before the Panthers erupted for four runs in the second to take the lead for good.
Bowser had three of Keystone's nine hits and Gruber belted a solo home run. Exley doubled and drove in a pair of runs. Lydia Sheatz chipped in with two singles while Karley Callander and Emilee Dixon had one single each.
Emma McFarland singled, homered and drove in three runs for the Fires while Akeela Greenawalt singled and tripled. Izzy Flick and Anna Stitt had two singles apiece, Brooke Felleti doubled and Alexis Oswald, Alexa Carll and Jayden Colvin each singled.
Exley walked one and struck out five for the win.
Union/A-C Valley 16, Clarion 1 (3)
SLIGO -- Mackenzie Parks twirled a two-hitter and also homered and drove in four runs to lead Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley past visiting Clarion, 16-1 in a three-inning contest.
The Falcon Knights improved to 6-3 on the season and ran their winning streak to five straight.
Parks was one of four players with two hits as she also singled. Bella Ielase and Alivya Hartzell each singled and doubled while Maddy Dehart had two singles. Also adding singles were Emerson Stevens, Ryland Strauser, Malia Page, Magen Walzak and Autumn Blystone.
Emileigh Mahle led off the game for Clarion with a double and scored two batters later on Emily Troese's RBI single.
Parks walked one and struck out five.
Union/A-C Valley will play today at Redbank Valley.
BOYS TENNIS
Oil City 5, Rocky Grove 0
Jackson Dilks, Dylan Bly and Simon Burkett swept the singles matches in helping Oil City to a 5-0 win over homestanding Rocky Grove in Region 1 play.
Dilks got the Oilers on the board with a 6-1, 6-1 decision over Alex Johnston in No. 1 singles. Bly followed with a 6-1, 6-0 verdict over Tyler Thompson in the No. 2 match while Burkett posted a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over Brianna Barnett in the No. 3 match.
Oil City also won both of the doubles matches as the top tandem of Austin Meehan and Justin Garland notched a 6-3, 6-3 win over Andrew Young and Miranda Gardner while the No. 2 duo of Sam Smith and Matt Myers came away with a 6-0, 6-0 decision over Cailyn Monaco and Chloe Kahl.
Oil City will host Hickory today while Rocky Grove will host Titusville on Friday.