C-L 6, Forest Area 0
TIONESTA -- Clarion-Limestone's Wyatt Boyden and Thomas Uckert each scored a pair of goals Tuesday to lead the visiting Lions to a season-opening 6-0 win over Forest Area.
Boyden opened the scoring off an assist from Uckert and Brendan Bettwy added an unassisted goal later to give the Lions a 2-0 halftime lead.
Uckert tallied two consecutive unassisted goals to begin the second half as C-L's lead grew to 4-0. Martin Ormeno scored the fifth goal off an assist from Blaise Cunningham while Boyden connected for the final goal off a feed from Uckert.
Isaac Lerch stopped four shots in goal for the Lions in the first half while Aiden Wilson was credited with seven saves as C-L's second-half netminder.
Clarion-Limestone will host DuBois Central Catholic on the Clarion Area turf at 6 p.m. today.