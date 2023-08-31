GIRLS TENNIS
Grove City 5, Oil City 0
GROVE CITY -- Ella West, Jane Coulter and Emily Williams cruised to straight-set singles wins as Grove City went on to post a 5-0 home win over Oil City in Region 1 action.
West logged a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles over Kiera Carll, Coulter blanked Gracie Singleton at No. 2 , 6-0, 6-0 while Williams bested Natalie Arnink, 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3, clinching the Eagles' team win.
Grove City also swept the doubles matches. At No. 1, Joella Bandi and Ava Dlugonski topped Maddy Stevens and Syd Miller, 6-0, 6-3 while the No. 2 team of Katy Panazzi and Maura Hroncich outlasted Maggie VanWormer and Alex Power, 6-4, 6-1.
Oil City (1-4 overall, 1-3 R1) will host Kennedy Catholic on Tuesday.