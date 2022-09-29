BOYS SOCCER
Warren 6, Franklin 0
YOUNGSVILLE -- Warren's Logan Crissey and Gavin Rex each scored two goals as the Dragons avenged an earlier loss against Franklin by handing the visiting Knights a 6-0 loss in a pivotal Region 4 showdown.
The match was played on a grass field at Youngsville High School, rather than the artificial turf at Warren because of on-going renovations to the track.
"The grass field certainly doesn't suit our style, but that's not an excuse in a 6-0 loss," Franklin coach Todd Willis explained. "Warren came out ready to play and really took it to us."
The Dragons scored twice in the opening four minutes, the first on a goal by Parks Ordiway in the second minute and the next on a goal by Crissey in the fourth minute.
Warren tallied three more first-half goals to take a 5-0 lead at the break. Crissey's second goal came in the 30th minute and just 14 seconds later, Rex made it 4-0. With one minute left before intermission, Jack Darling scored to give Warren its 5-0 lead.
The only goal of the second half was scored by Rex just five minutes in.
"Warren pressed hard the first half and that really pinched us in our own defensive end," Willis said. "We tried to find a way out, but they continually closed off the lanes."
Franklin, now 6-3-1 overall and 6-2-0 in the region, will play at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Mercer in a non-region matchup.