The mural depicts a fife-and-drum corps band composed of Black members of the community. The band was called a sheepskin band, in reference to the material from which the band’s drumhead was made.
Depicted in the mural, from left, are Wes Law, Kale Law, John Lawson and Ed Lawson, who were “mainstays” of the group. The band also was often referred to as “Wes’ Band.”
Starting in the late 1800s and going into the 1900s, the band played for more than 50 years.
The band was still going in 1930, but in 1932 Wes Law passed away after a “long struggle with kidney issues.”
After Wes Law’s death, the band made some appearances in 1935 with Ed Lawson, Josh Law, Kaleb Law, Ed Burgess and Lash Law. In 1936, however, Kaleb Law passed away.
But, after Wes Law’s death, the days of a local Black band “were pretty much over.”
{p style=”text-align: right;”}— Source: Peter Greene, local historian