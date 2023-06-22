The Blues and Barbecue Festival was a huge success on many levels.
A lot of good music was made. A lot of good food was eaten. People got to experience some cool stuff that you don’t see around here every day, and people from outside the area got to come see the area and what it has to offer. And a bunch of people spent a bunch of money, and some of that will benefit local students.
So, a win all around.
It is, of course, not the only such win in the area. There are a variety of singular events in Venango County, from the Oil Heritage Festival to the Oil Valley Film Festival to Fire and Ice to May Mart to stone skipping to all the other mini-festivals — plus, the sorts of things in local theater and music that are so regular that many folks have ceased to think of them as anything unusual.
The sheer variety is striking; I don’t know that anyone would actually want to attend every single event in the area, and that’s a great thing.
Virtually all of these local events have the same origin story—some individual or group of individuals says, “You know, this would be a really cool thing to do.” And then they do it. Blues and Barbecue, one of the youngest local features, started that way. The Franklin Silver Cornet Band exists because 167 years ago some guys said, “Let’s start a band,” and over the intervening years, at critical moments, other individuals said, “We should keep this going.”
I was perusing yet another “what do you think the county needs” survey this week and was struck, as always, by the usual list of “somebody ought to make…” items. But the thing is, none of this stuff ever gets done by hoping “somebody” will do it. It happens because a person says, “I’m going to make this happen.”
Local government can only help a little, mostly by not making it harder to get stuff done. But even when it’s local government that’s involved, it comes down to a person who does the work and gets things organized.
I have great admiration for organizers. I would rather have a thousand worms shoved up my nose than have to pick up a phone and call people to ask them to do stuff. Not all of us have the gift of organizing, and not all organizers have the gift of envisioning what a cool event would look like. Organizers and vision folks need each other.
But the rest of us have roles to play, too.
There’s the job of first follower. That’s the person who’s the first to say, “Hey, that looks like a cool idea. I’m going to join in.” First followers start the crowd moving in a particular direction; without first followers, visionaries and organizers just look like isolated nutburgers.
Amplifiers also matter. This is a relatively new role. It used to be that you could spread the word about an event via media — get ads on the radio or television, place something in the local paper. Then we added new media like Facebook and Twitter. But not one of those reaches everyone these days, so people who can spread the word matter. “Influencer” is a silly job, but the fact is that these days, someone who can spread the word to many people is invaluable to folks who want to spread the word about something.
Maybe you aren’t a gifted visionary or organizer, but anyone can be an amplifier. If you think something is cool and worthwhile, tell people. Spread the word.
Finally, anyone can be a customer. The rule for places with live music hasn’t changed in a century. If you like going to a restaurant or bar with live music, then spend money there. A restaurant that pays a band to play and just draws a crowd of people who each nurses a single drink for three hours is losing money, and can’t afford to keep hiring the band.
Enjoying the band? Buy something. That’s true for all events and activities; your money is your vote.
There are better things to do than wait for “somebody” to add those events and organizations that make our local culture a bit richer, our quality of life a little higher. We benefit from all the persons who didn’t wait, but who made things happen. It’s the people power that helps make life in Venango County a little sweeter.