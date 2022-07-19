The time is approaching. Well, of course, it’s been Back To School time in stores since at least July 4, but as August burns through the days, the whole going to school thing seems more real.
The twins will start kindergarten this fall. We’ve been fortunate to warm up the past couple of years with preschool, but this somehow is not the same. There are more days of the week involved, and we're more clearly focused on the whole School thing.
It is one of those terrifying parts of parenthood, that moment when you have to take those tiny humans you have cared for and give them over to someone else’s safekeeping. What if something bad happens and I’m not there to manage it?
And as a parent, you get your pick of things to fret about. Which is worse — something happens and they need me and I’m not there, or it turns out that they don’t actually need me?
The pandemic has made school rough. School has become the place where all of our different ideas about how to respond to COVID have collided. Several polls over the past six months have shown that most parents believe their schools did an OK job responding to the pandemic, but “most” is in the 75% to 80% range, which leaves a lot of parents unhappy and a lot of students unsure.
There were plenty of high hopes for a return to normal last year, but nationally what I hear from teachers is that last year was harder than ever. It has been a challenge to get students back in the swing of school.
So how do parents get ready for this year? Some of the same old advice applies.
Retailers will try to convince you that your child needs tablets, a backpack, 47 pens, 128 pencils, 12 pairs of scissors, a graphing calculator, a professional grade laptop computer and an unabridged dictionary. The ante has been upped considerably since the days that a Lisa Frank trapper keeper was good enough to start the year.
You might need a backpack (though be aware of your school’s rules for such things), and your child might need a few accessories to help her feel like she’s ready and that going back to school is a big deal, and I think it’s OK to indulge her. But mostly your teacher will let you know what special supplies, if any, are needed. And there are no teachers in this county who believe that you should take out a second mortgage just to make sure your child is ready for the first day of school.
The other piece of classic advice is to set yourself for the long run. The goal is to have your child invest time and care and effort in their education. That means focusing on the whole 180 days of the school year, not just the first one.
That starts with signaling to children that education and school matter. That can mean simple things, like not subtly signaling to them that schools is some kind of punishment (“I bet you’re really sad that school starts soon”). But the harder trick for many adults is treating a child’s school life like it’s interesting. Ask questions, particularly questions that can’t be answered in a single grunt. So, less “How was school today” and more “What was the most exciting thing that happened today?” Even “Here’s one thing I learned today. What’s a thing you learned today?”
And then listen to the answer. And listen to how they feel about the answer.
One of the great annoying things that adults do is tell their kids how they should feel instead of listening to how they do feel. Navigating the social part of school is hard. While a child’s problem may seem small from an adult’s perspective, they can still seem huge to the child. You can’t fix their problems for them, but you can support them and hear them when they’re telling you about the stuff they’re dealing with.
As a parent, you can’t follow your child into the building and control every aspect of their school life, but you can be involved with it by being involved with your child.
We’ve got a couple of weeks to get ready to let go and be supportive in new ways, and it will take more than a snappy backpack to make that happen.