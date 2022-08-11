The internet is a treasure trove of cool maps.
For instance, at livingnewdeal.org, there is a map showing New Deal sites across the country with detailed information about each.
For those of you who slept through that day in history class, the New Deal was an attempt from about 1933 to 1939 to alleviate the effects of the Great Depression by using government agencies to put people to work. The idea was to alleviate poverty without just handing out money, and to get money circulating again to help the economy get moving.
There were a variety of alphabet soup agencies, and the map highlights several projects in our immediate area.
Some aren’t particularly obvious today.
In 1934, the Civil Works Administration (CWA) approved five projects in Greenville for “grinding and ashing streets.” It also implemented a project to employ 27 men to paint the interior of two schools in Titusville.
Oil City scored a street improvement project. The website lists one the Public Works Administration (PWA) in 1934, but the newspaper also lists a Works Progress Administration (WPA) project in 1935 that was needed to continue the work of the previous year, involving the grading of 11 dirt streets, as well as “upgrading” Pierce Avenue and High Street.
Some projects created a lasting effect.
The Pleasantville Municipal Building was built by either the WPA or the PWA, depending on where you get your information. The building was completed in 1935 and stayed in use ever after.
Mercer’s post office had a mural titled “Clearing The Land” installed in 1940 as part of a larger project to put art in post offices. The mural was painted by Pittsburgh artist Lorin Thompson, who also did other murals for the Treasury Section of Fine Arts — one in Altoona, and another in Pascagoula, Mississippi. Thompson was also the first creator and illustrator of the character Ranger Rick for the National Wildlife Federation’s magazine of the same name.
The New Deal was all over the Allegheny National Forest via the Civilian Conservation Corps. It also helped build new structures on the campus of Clarion, Edinboro and Slippery Rock colleges.
In 1937, the PWA provided a grant for about 40% of the cost for a new Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, still located just south of Franklin on Route 8. I have no idea how much of the era is still visible inside, but if you cast a glance at the front of the building, the design of the front and the art deco lettering over the entrance leave no doubt about the building’s origin.
The map is thorough; if you’re interested in this sort of history and you plan to travel, you could easily discover if there were any New Deal sights to see at your destination. The map also shows just how thoroughly the New Deal blanketed the entire country.
This is just one sample of the kind of cool maps available online.
There’s one that tells you whether you live in a cat or dog state; Pennsylvania is a cat state, meaning cats outnumber dogs by more than 20%. Do not tell them; it will only go to their heads.
Another map gives a color-coded picture based on per-capita income by county.
Another map lists states by biggest private employer in 2017. In 22 states, that was Walmart. In Pennsylvania, it’s UPMC.
There’s a map showing 56 years of tornado tracks, coded by Fujita Scale.
Some maps have questionable sources for information. Safewise has a map showing Massachusetts is the safest state for drivers, which anyone who ever tried to drive in Massachusetts knows is just false.
Some maps provide stunning history. Slate produced an animated world map that shows the flow of Atlantic slave trade reduced to two minutes.
Some map sets can suck you in for hours. When he was a grad student, Josh Katz did a study of U.S. dialects and turned them into a series of maps. Unfortunately, his original posting of those maps is gone, but many other sites carry some of them.
Search for “Josh Katz dialog maps” online and they’ll turn up. Turns out that most everyone to our east calls it “soda” and most everyone to our west calls it “pop.” We also live on a dividing line between “sneakers” and “tennis shoes.” Also, Pennsylvania (particularly Philadelphia) is pretty much the only place left that calls it a hoagie.
This is a rabbit hole you can travel down all day — which is why it’s nice that the internet has so many maps.