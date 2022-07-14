Lying is hard. It’s exhausting.
The root of the problem is that at the point of the lie, your world splits into two threads — one is the thread of what is actually happening, and the other is the thread of what would be happening if the lie you told were true.
That’s why small lies are easier. After a little bit of time, the two threads come back together. If you lied about taking the garbage out on Monday, within a month, the two versions of reality will probably look pretty much the same.
On the other hand, if you lie about, say, getting married, the amount of maintenance required to keep the lie alive just gets larger and larger. You end up living like a person standing on two boats, one foot on each one as they drift farther and farther apart.
Lies come in a variety of flavors.
Denial is hard work. When our picture of the world doesn’t match the facts, we only have a couple of choices — change our picture, change the world, or come up with far-fetched explanations for the mismatch.
So half my fingers fall off, but I keep insisting that I can play the piano as well as ever. If it sounds odd when I play, that’s because of something wrong with the piano, or you’re just not listening right, or I’m a little tired today, but tomorrow I’ll be fine.
You know, I’m just not in the mood to play today. It’s tiring to constantly manage the explanations for why my missing fingers aren’t really missing. It may seem like it’s less heartbreaking than facing the loss of those fingers, but it grinds you down over the long run.
Sometimes you’re lying for a larger audience. Maybe you want to tell the world that Sasquatch lives in your backyard. The trouble with a big lie like this is that it calls for big evidence, and time is not on your side.
At first, you figure that you can make some claims with fuzzy pictures and some fake footprints, but eventually people will examine your evidence of Sasquatch and notice that it looks kind of fake.
So you whip up some other proof that Sasquatch is back there, but again it falls apart under examination, and after months and years go by people start saying, “You know, if he was really back there, we should have seen some proof by now.”
Meanwhile, manufacturing and defending the proof of your story has become a full-time job, and a pretty tiring one at that.
That’s crafting a large lie to claim that something is true. The flip side is crafting a lie to claim that something is not true. Most commonly we craft such lies in order to say, “I did not do that ‘bad thing.”’ We start out thinking we can just hide and deny any evidence that turns up, but it just keeps coming and coming, and we just have to keep coming up with stories to explain it all away.
“I did not push over the neighbor’s treehouse,” you declare, even though the treehouse is lying there with your handprints on it, and just as you have gotten everyone to believe that your handprints are there because you were swatting flies, it turns out someone has pictures, and now you have to explain that, too.
And the evidence that you don’t always think of. “If your story were true, wouldn’t X have happened by now?”
All of this lying is toxic. Lying in all its varieties is about one thing — trying to get people to do what you want them to. Treating people as objects to be controlled is not conducive to good relationships.
On top of that, because lying is tiring and exhausting and stressful, you might find yourself starting to resent the people you lie to. Yes, that seems backward, but you might start blaming them because it’s their “fault” you have to lie. The lie becomes a 100-pound weight, and they keep “making” you pick it up again and again.
It seems surprising when liars “break” and suddenly spill their guts. But if you’ve ever carried around that 100-pound weight, you can understand how eventually you want to set it down more than anything else in the world.
It takes a special kind of twisted person to lie easily and repeatedly and carry that weight without a care. Beware of those people.