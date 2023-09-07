More than 1 million Pennsylvanians rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, to help pay for food, but the program also is a bit of a fest for thieves.
So far in 2023, the state Department of Human Services has validated about 2,750 alleged incidents of SNAP electronic theft, totaling $459,084 in stolen funds. That’s not just money stolen from taxpayers, but food off the tables of the victimized beneficiaries.
Scammers use an array of techniques, including “skimming” devices clandestinely attached to grocery checkout terminals, that read cards and record their information, including customers’ personal identification numbers.
The Shapiro administration deserves credit for including Pennsylvania among the first states to launch programs to cover the stolen funds for victimized beneficiaries. In the bill appropriating $153 billion nationally for the SNAP program this fiscal year, Congress authorized state agencies to use federal money to reimburse SNAP theft victims.
The law also requires participating states to collect and report data on electronic SNAPs, with an objective of developing corrective measures and catching more of the thieves.
SNAP theft victims may find and file claim forms online at www.dhs.pa.gov/Pages/Scams.aspx, call the state DHS at 877-395-8930 or contact their local county assistance office.
Meanwhile, lawmakers should add to deterrence by creating a specific crime with severe punishment for anyone low enough to steal SNAP benefits.
— Citizens’ Voice
(Wilkes-Barre)