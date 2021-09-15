Editor,
Afghanistan withdrawal was going to be a mess, no matter how it was done or who did it.
A gradual, slow exodus could have created opportunities for more wrong things to happen than did.
Adding more military would probably have provoked the Taliban to action.
Signing up interpreters and others in advance would have sent a similar signal and even possibly given away many identities.
No, it was not going to be easy, simple, graceful or (most of all) safe no matter how it was done.
Given that, President Joe Biden took a hit that neither of his predecessors would have. Some would call him "chicken" for spreading the blame around. I would call him objective.
The fact that Biden's predecessors bragged about "boxing him in" tells me the man didn't expect to win re-election. Otherwise, why would he set a trap for withdrawal if he expected to be the one doing it?
Having said that, I believe that former President Donald Trump (twice impeached) sees himself as a three-term president; one term in office, one controlling his party from the sidelines and number three back in office. And you know what? He's almost two-thirds of the way there.
We can put the blame on the former Oval Office occupant for all the deaths, harm, ruined lives, national disgrace, etc., that have resulted from his megalomaniacal behavior. But if this business continues much longer, we can only blame ourselves.
— Reginald Rice,
Rouseville