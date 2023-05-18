Editor,
The Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association (PSCOA) is calling for Forest County District Attorney Alyce Busch to prosecute all felony assaults committed by inmates in SCI-Forest.
Recently, Ms. Busch dropped several felony charges against an inmate who attacked two corrections officers last August. One officer had to go to Kane Hospital and received five stitches for a lacerated lip. He also suffered a forehead contusion.
Despite a violent attack against two officers who are law-abiding members of the community, the inmate pleaded guilty to one second-degree misdemeanor assault charge and two summary offenses.
This is nothing less than a deal of a lifetime.
Corrections employees accept that their work is dangerous, but they remain committed to serving their communities and keeping the peace. Their loved ones deal with an incredible amount of stress, as well.
By dropping felony charges, District Attorney Busch is sending a clear message to inmates that corrections employees are fair game. This cannot happen again.
— John Eckenrode, president,
Pennsylvania State Corrections
Officers Association
Editor’s note: Forest County District Attorney Alyce Busch told the newspaper, in part via a submitted statement, that she can’t speak directly to the facts of the case because it is an active case still before the court.
She also said: “When evaluating SCI Forest cases to determine what charges to file or what plea to offer, my office frequently consults with the Pennsylvania State Police, the victim(s) and other Department of Corrections employees.
”We review the facts and evidence presented, in much the same manner that we review incidents that occur in the community at large. We strive to come up with appropriate resolutions in relation to the circumstances surrounding each occurrence that is reported.”