Editor,
A fellow I used to know told me that one night while serving in Nam he was making ready for lights out... a second later he’s standing in a field looking at the rubble where his barracks was before the missile attack.
No memory of what happened or how he got out. Dissociation. It can happen for minutes or just an instant. It’s when our conscious mind blanks out and the reptilian survival part of the brain takes over. It mostly happens when we suddenly confront peril.
It could have been a dissociative moment that made for tragedy in the case of Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer who was convicted in the shooting death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old black man. She claimed she mistook her handgun for her Taser.
To wit, is her shock and surprise when she recovered sense and realized what happened. Her following collapse then demonstrated not incompetence, but traumatic horror over what she couldn’t imagine she did.
As to the weight and feel of weapons, the reptilian brain survival mechanism that kicks in when soldiers, law enforcement people, those in accidents, etc., face deeply threatening situations doesn’t choose what is appropriate but what is nearest (i.e., pistol; not Taser).
Do we know for sure that this is what happened? Not for sure. Are we sure this is not what happened? No. There is reasonable doubt both ways.
Do I think Potter should get off free? Not in the world we live in, I suppose, but I believe that a major-length sentence demonstrates a poor understanding of the nature of dangerous work.
Beyond this incident, I can only hope that police unions, law enforcement leaders and officers as well as defense attorneys will at least consider the implications that a somewhat rare yet very human reactive response poses when, for an instant, a person is unconscious by no fault of their own and powerless over what they are doing.
— Reginald Rice,
Rouseville