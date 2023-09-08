Editor,
Kudos to Pope Francis, Bishop Lawrence Persico and everyone who had a hand in ending Sunday Mass at our beloved parish, St. Stephen Catholic Church.
I almost forgot to mention Father John Miller for the part he played, and who gave so much support to the parishioners who worked and prayed so hard to save our church.
Because of their actions, we will soon have another empty building in Oil City. God bless all who worked tirelessly to try so hard to save our church.
I will miss my beloved St. Stephen parish. I will no longer have a church in Oil City because I will not be attending St. Joseph. St. Stephen has been part of my life since the day that I was baptized there in 1950.
I feel very sad and a part of me will be lost after Sunday’s final Mass at St. Stephen. Very sad, for sure.
— Kathy Johnson,
Oil City