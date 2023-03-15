Editor,
Once more, we are being treated to a feigned, insincere use of the national debt by Republicans in an attempt to avoid raising the debt ceiling.
Think back to what occurred during the debt crisis of 2011, when Republicans in the U.S. House were responsible for credit agencies cutting the U.S. government’s credit rating.
A Feb. 1 WTAE-TV news report stated raising the debt ceiling does not increase the deficit or national debt. It merely allows the government to pay the bills it already owes.
The Week magazine reports the debt ceiling has been raised over 90 times since 1960.
According to former U.S. Treasury official Steve Rattner, the debt ceiling, since 1978, has been raised 20 times by Democrats, 32 times by Republicans, 19 times under former President Ronald Reagan and, finally, three times under former President Donald Trump, when the federal debt went from $20 trillion to $28 trillion.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said failure to meet the government’s obligations would negatively impact the U.S. economy, all Americans’ livelihoods and global financial stability.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch said not to be fooled by the Republican posturing. They cared little about deficits when Trump was president, and passed a $1.8 trillion tax cut and raised the debt ceiling three times while adding $7.8 trillion to the national debt. Now, Republicans say they will “tank America’s economy if they don’t get their way.” That’s “political terrorism, plain and simple,” and you don’t negotiate with terrorists.
Catherine Rampell reported in the Washington Post that Republicans abandoned deficit reduction during the four years Trump was president, and that the GOP controlled both houses of Congress.
Jonah Goldberg, in the Los Angeles Times, wrote the threat to not raise the debt ceiling amounts to a “cynical performative gesture” as Republicans approved trillion-dollar plus omnibus spending bills and the deficit increased by $7.8 trillion. “It’s almost like these new deficit hawks aren’t opposed to racking up debt. They just want to be the ones doing it.”
— Robert P. Hughes,
Franklin